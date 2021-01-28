Thursday, January 28, 2021
51.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Samuel P. Olsher

Staff Report

Samuel P. “Doc” Olsher, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away on January 18, 2021 at his home.

Sam was born on March 15, 1936 to Edith (Sander) and David Olsher, in Bronx, NY. He graduated in 1957 from Drew University in Madison, NJ, where he played on the tennis varsity team. He earned his DDS in 1960 from Temple University in Philadelphia and was a member of Sigma Epsilon Delta. He served in the US Army Reserve as a Commissioned Officer from 1958-1961 and worked as a dentist with the rank of Captain in the US Army from 1961-1963. He practiced dentistry for 43 years in Whitehouse Station, NJ and Pocono Pines, PA.

Some of the hobbies Sam loved were playing cards and games with his friends, and he was an avid tennis player. He was also an active member in the Lion’s Club. Sam will be greatly missed by his significant other of 14 years, Andrea Wanty, and his friends that he made over the years. He is survived by three children—Dean, David, and Sharon.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Dr. Robert Byron Athanasiou

Dr. Robert Byron Athanasiou, of The Villages, died Jan. 18 from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 80.
Read more
Obituaries

Woodrow (Randy) Sims

Randy Sims retired to The Villages from AT&T in 2000. He loved playing golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Dorothy E. McCormick

Dorothy McCormick went to college and received a Master’s degree and was a great educator for many years. When she retired she joined the choir, the Belle Chords, and had a wonderful singing voice.
Read more
Obituaries

Anne Joan Sissom

Anne Sissom loved spending the evening playing marbles, and other board games, with her family and friends. Anne had a special knack for designing and decorating her home. She took special pride in her culinary abilities.
Read more
Obituaries

Ernest Eugene Meyers

Ernie Meyer and his wife, Jan, resided in Wildwood, Florida for the past 5 years after leaving the Lansing, Michigan area, where he lived most of his life.
Read more
Obituaries

JoAnn Sheridan

JoAnn Sheridan had a great sense of style and loved decorating her home, where she could often be found with her nose buried in a book, making jewelry, playing word games, or watching a movie.
Read more
Obituaries

Dorothy Louise Smith

Dorothy Smith's hobbies included bowling, jigsaw puzzles, golfing, playing cards and spending time with friends and family.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,520FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
51.2 ° F
52 °
50 °
82 %
3.9mph
0 %
Thu
61 °
Fri
63 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
74 °
Mon
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment