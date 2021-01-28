Samuel P. Olsher

Samuel P. “Doc” Olsher, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away on January 18, 2021 at his home.

Sam was born on March 15, 1936 to Edith (Sander) and David Olsher, in Bronx, NY. He graduated in 1957 from Drew University in Madison, NJ, where he played on the tennis varsity team. He earned his DDS in 1960 from Temple University in Philadelphia and was a member of Sigma Epsilon Delta. He served in the US Army Reserve as a Commissioned Officer from 1958-1961 and worked as a dentist with the rank of Captain in the US Army from 1961-1963. He practiced dentistry for 43 years in Whitehouse Station, NJ and Pocono Pines, PA.

Some of the hobbies Sam loved were playing cards and games with his friends, and he was an avid tennis player. He was also an active member in the Lion’s Club. Sam will be greatly missed by his significant other of 14 years, Andrea Wanty, and his friends that he made over the years. He is survived by three children—Dean, David, and Sharon.