Suspect arrested after allegedly using drugs in bathroom at Circle K

A suspect was arrested after allegedly using drugs in a bathroom at a Circle K in Wildwood.

An officer went to the Circle K at U.S. 301 and Rainey Trail at about 11 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a suspicious person believed to be using drugs in the store’s restroom.

An officer found 29-year-old Denise Hartwell of Sumterville who became “physically upset” when approached by the officer, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Hartwell appeared to have fresh track marks on her arm. A search of her purse turned up methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax.

Hartwell was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $6,000 bond.