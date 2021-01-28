UF Health The Villages Hospital averaging 64 COVID-19 patients per day

On the day when 11 more local residents succumbed to COVID-19, data showed that UF Health The Villages Hospital is averaging 64 COVID-19 patients per day at the facility.
Nine of the latest fatalities were Sumter County residents and the other two lived in Marion County. They are among the 1,148 tri-county area deaths, the 26,456 in Florida and the 432,127 across the country.
Data provided Thursday by the University of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project showed that in addition to the daily average of COVID-19 patients, 29 percent of the adult inpatient beds at the hospital in The Villages are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The number jumps to 42 percent of beds in the intensive care unit, the data from the University of Minnesota showed.
All told, Florida is reporting 1,687,594 cases – an increase of 11,423 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,656,697 are residents. A total of 75437 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,023 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 71,535 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, a total of 108 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 41 for a total of 3,520;
- Leesburg up 21 for a total of 3,365;
- Summerfield up 14 for a total of 1,506;
- Fruitland Park up 9 for a total of 569;
- Lady Lake up 8 for a total of 1,242;
- Belleview up 7 for a total of 1,025;
- Wildwood up 6 for a total of 828;
- Oxford up 1 for a total of 394; and
- Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 98.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 52,288 – increase of 459
- Deaths: 1,148
- Hospitalizations: 3,131
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 6,933 – increase of 66
- Deaths: 186
- Hospitalizations: 437
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,197), Wildwood (828), Coleman (814), Bushnell (762) and Oxford (394).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 21,343 – increase of 212
- Deaths: 388
- Hospitalizations: 1,134
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,630), Leesburg (3,365), Eustis (1,926), Mount Dora (1,657) and Tavares (1,551). The Villages also is reporting 147 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 24,102 – increase of 181
- Deaths: 574
- Hospitalizations: 1,560
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (17,807), Summerfield (1,506), Dunnellon (1,052), Belleview (1,025) and Silver Springs (437). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.