Thursday, January 28, 2021
60.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

UF Health The Villages Hospital averaging 64 COVID-19 patients per day

Larry D. Croom

On the day when 11 more local residents succumbed to COVID-19, data showed that UF Health The Villages Hospital is averaging 64 COVID-19 patients per day at the facility.

Nine of the latest fatalities were Sumter County residents and the other two lived in Marion County. They are among the 1,148 tri-county area deaths, the 26,456 in Florida and the 432,127 across the country.

Data provided Thursday by the University of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project showed that in addition to the daily average of COVID-19 patients, 29 percent of the adult inpatient beds at the hospital in The Villages are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The number jumps to 42 percent of beds in the intensive care unit, the data from the University of Minnesota showed.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,687,594 cases – an increase of 11,423 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,656,697 are residents. A total of 75437 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,023 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 71,535 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 108 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 41 for a total of 3,520;
  • Leesburg up 21 for a total of 3,365;
  • Summerfield up 14 for a total of 1,506;
  • Fruitland Park up 9 for a total of 569;
  • Lady Lake up 8 for a total of 1,242;
  • Belleview up 7 for a total of 1,025;
  • Wildwood up 6 for a total of 828;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 394; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 98.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 52,288 – increase of 459
  • Deaths: 1,148
  • Hospitalizations: 3,131

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,933 – increase of 66
  • Deaths: 186
  • Hospitalizations: 437
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,197), Wildwood (828), Coleman (814), Bushnell (762) and Oxford (394).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 21,343 – increase of 212
  • Deaths: 388
  • Hospitalizations: 1,134
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,630), Leesburg (3,365), Eustis (1,926), Mount Dora (1,657) and Tavares (1,551). The Villages also is reporting 147 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 24,102 – increase of 181
  • Deaths: 574
  • Hospitalizations: 1,560
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (17,807), Summerfield (1,506), Dunnellon (1,052), Belleview (1,025) and Silver Springs (437). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County vaccinates 1,000 registrants left behind by Global Medical Response

By the end of this week, Sumter County will have vaccinated nearly 1,000 residents who were left in limbo when Global Medical Response vanished from its makeshift COVID-19 vaccination clinic in The Villages.
Read more
News

Recreation Department cancels activities while town squares rock on despite COVID-19

The Villages Recreation Department is canceling activities out of fear of the spread of the Coronavirus while town squares rock on. Does this make sense? Tell us what you think at [email protected]
Read more
News

Consultant’s study recommends Wildwood double its recreation impact fees

A consultant has recommended that Wildwood nearly double its recreation impact fees while decreasing them for law enforcement. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Man and woman work together to snatch woman’s purse from Publix at Trailwinds Village

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in catching two thieves who targeted a grocery store located just outside the confines of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly using drugs in bathroom at Circle K

A suspect was arrested after allegedly using drugs in a bathroom at a Circle K in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Grandson arrested after throwing chair at home of his grandmother

A grandson was arrested after allegedly throwing a chair at the home of his grandmother.
Read more
Crime

18-year-old Summerfield man jailed after verbal altercation turns physical

A Summerfield man was jailed Monday after a nasty altercation at his residence turned physical.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,521FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
60.8 ° F
62.6 °
60 °
36 %
2.6mph
1 %
Fri
64 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
74 °
Mon
67 °
Tue
53 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment