Charles Anthony Novotny joined the Sacred Heart of Jesus on January 15, 2021, in Lady Lake, Florida. Born in Antigo, Wisconsin, to Charles and Monica Novotny, he completed his education in 1955 at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Marquette, and served in the United States Navy until 1965, when he moved his family to Merced, California, and practiced medicine until his retirement in 2000.

Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sue Novotny, and his son Anthony Joseph. He is survived by his children Susan (Jim) Davis, Charles Novotny Jr., Jean Alt, Michael (Nancy) Novotny, Steven (Erin) Novotny, Ann (Chuck) Baucom, Kathleen (Ron) Mott and Patricia (Paul) Marchetti, fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida, with internment to follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Chuck’s memory to St. Timothy Catholic Church or Cornerstone Hospice.