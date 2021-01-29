DeSantis putting politics before the health of Floridians

To the Editor:

From the start, Gov. DeSantis has put politics before the health of Florida’s citizens. Why cannot a resident, 75+, with asthma and cancer in Sumter County access the vaccine?

Global Medical Response was the only choice? It took two weeks of trying to register with GMR before success. Then GMR closed shop and left town. A Sumter Board of Health employee told me that they are not even sure GMR is coming back. How sad!

COVID-19 is on the rise and yet Sumter County is left out of the vaccine mix.

Shame on you, Gov. DeSantis, you are responsible for Florida’s COVID-19 response mess.

Maryann Goniea

Village of Sabal Chase