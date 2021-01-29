Friday, January 29, 2021
55 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

DeSantis putting politics before the health of Floridians

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

From the start, Gov. DeSantis has put politics before the health of Florida’s citizens. Why cannot a resident, 75+, with asthma and cancer in Sumter County access the vaccine?
Global Medical Response was the only choice? It took two weeks of trying to register with GMR before success. Then GMR closed shop and left town. A Sumter Board of Health employee told me that they are not even sure GMR is coming back. How sad!
COVID-19 is on the rise and yet Sumter County is left out of the vaccine mix.
Shame on you, Gov. DeSantis, you are responsible for Florida’s COVID-19 response mess.

Maryann Goniea
Village of Sabal Chase

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Trump degraded a worthy slogan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident argues that President Trump has degraded the otherwise worthy slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why isn’t The Villages administration stepping up on COVID-19 vaccinations?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident asks why The Villages administration isn’t stepping up on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

New commissioners have tough decisions ahead

A Village of Hacienda North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the three new Sumter County commissioners have many difficult issues ahead of them.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

DeSantis’ deadly decision

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident claims Gov. Ron DeSantis made a deadly decision with regard to promises of access to the hard-to-find COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans cannot be deterred by intimidation

A Village of Mallory Square resident who is part of Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter-The Villages reflects on the Jan. 6 assault on our nation’s Capitol. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun is at it again

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues The Villages Daily Sun is back to peddling the Developer’s propaganda.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What’s the point of impeachment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident explores the reason for the impeachment of former President Trump.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,534FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
55 ° F
57 °
53 °
47 %
2.2mph
1 %
Fri
63 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
74 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
57 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment