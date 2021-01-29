Louis Scott McElrath, Jr. “Scotty”, 73, of Wildwood, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Mr. McElrath was born April 30, 1947 in Wildwood to Louis Scott McElrath, Sr. and Dorothy (Tucker) McElrath. He graduated from Wildwood High School and retired from CSX Railroad.

Survivors include his sister and her husband, Dorothy and Carleton Baker of Wildwood along with four nieces and four nephews and many great nieces and nephews, and his friend of 30 years, Fred Sergeant of Daytona Beach.

With Covid-19 still being a concern, the family has chosen a private burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood.