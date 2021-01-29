Many Villagers in disbelief as maskless party rolls on at town squares

Many Villagers are shaking their heads in disbelief as the party rolls on nightly at town squares, despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Until herd immunity is reached, all gatherings shouldn’t be happening. Sometimes you need to save dumb folks from themselves. Come on, someone in authority has to use their brain. Suspend entertainment now,” said Steve Krauss of the Village of Fenney.

The lack of masks is being viewed as a real threat to public health.

“I am so tired of the Villagers that don’t wear masks in public. The squares are a perfect example. Villagers are dancing, singing and drinking with no social distancing to be seen. The bars are packed. My husband and I always wear our masks walking around town and rarely see any masks,” said Pat Nicholson of the Village of Glenbook.

She said she believes masks can save lives.

“Wearing a mask isn’t like being the ‘Man in the Iron Mask.’ It is a piece of cloth that can help save your life and mine. It’s is not taking away your freedoms or rights, it is helping to save your neighbor’s lives,” she said.

Nadine Tierney-Wasteney of the Village of De La Vista agrees.

“To not attend the town squares is my choice as masks and social distancing are not enforced. What impacts me is going to grocery, hardware and other necessary stores and sharing the same space, handling of products and carts with some of the maskless attendees at the town squares,” she added.

Maureen McQuaid of the Village of El Cortez contends it is time for her fellow Villagers to show some personal responsibility.

“People are being very foolish and selfish. Medical personnel have been working tirelessly to help people survive and are overwhelmed, and yet the party here in The Villages rages on. Are we not responsible enough to think beyond the moment? Do we care about anyone other than ourselves?” she asked.

Villager Gary Cook was a regular at the town squares.

“We used to frequent the squares five out of seven days every week, however, COVID has changed that. Initially, when the squares reopened, residents appeared to exercise caution but not now! We all need to get our first and second dose of vaccine prior to having the squares open,” he said.

Other Villagers are warning the planned Mardi Gras party, St. Patrick’s celebration and Strawberry Festival at the town squares will only worsen the situation.

“It certainly makes no sense to me that some programs are canceled, and other super spreader events like Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, and dancing at the squares are open to the public. We’re in a PANDEMIC folks, people are getting the virus, and some are dying from it. Wake up, Villagers. There’s always tomorrow when we can enjoy all the programs and events with joy, and no trepidation,” said Sandy Solomon of the Village of Piedmont.

Cindy Menas of the Village Santo Domingo said she believes the upcoming festivals should be canceled.

“We can survive without Mardi Gras, The Strawberry Festival and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” she said.

“The residents of The Villages should show that they are responsible citizens of the world and not attend any of the above events. Maybe that will make The Villages Entertainment realize that they are wrong by hosting these events,” she added.