On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Margaret F. Quinlan, 71, passed away suddenly and we are bereft from her loss. She was born on Staten Island, New York, on July 9, 1949.

Margaret graduated from Curtis High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation, Margaret worked as an administrative assistant. More recently, she was a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch, retiring in 2015 to The Villages, Florida. Margaret and her husband, Frank, have celebrated 48 years of marriage and raised their family in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She enjoyed playing golf, mahjong, and quilting. Along with her twin sister, Mary, she was a member of the Allamanda Quilting Guild.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Frank Quinlan, sons, Keith Quinlan (Julie) and Brian Quinlan (Dana), and daughter Kelly Jenkins (Aaron), her grandsons, Connor, Austin, and Dylan, and her granddaughters, Natalie, and Ivy Faye. She is survived by her siblings, Kathleen Iosue (Albert), Eugene Haran (Ellie), Deborah Williams (Gary), Timothy Haran (Kim), Kevin Haran (Ann), and Kenneth Haran (Kelly); and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Eugene and Lois Haran, she is preceded in death by her brother, Sean Haran (Darlene), and her twin sister, Mary Spinelli (John).

A private visitation for family members only will be held on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to . . . St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children (https://scfchildren.org/take-action/ways-to-give/)

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.