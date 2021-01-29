Friday, January 29, 2021
40 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Margaret F. Quinlan

Staff Report

Margaret Quinlan

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Margaret F. Quinlan, 71, passed away suddenly and we are bereft from her loss. She was born on Staten Island, New York, on July 9, 1949.

Margaret graduated from Curtis High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation, Margaret worked as an administrative assistant. More recently, she was a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch, retiring in 2015 to The Villages, Florida. Margaret and her husband, Frank, have celebrated 48 years of marriage and raised their family in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She enjoyed playing golf, mahjong, and quilting. Along with her twin sister, Mary, she was a member of the Allamanda Quilting Guild.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Frank Quinlan, sons, Keith Quinlan (Julie) and Brian Quinlan (Dana), and daughter Kelly Jenkins (Aaron), her grandsons, Connor, Austin, and Dylan, and her granddaughters, Natalie, and Ivy Faye. She is survived by her siblings, Kathleen Iosue (Albert), Eugene Haran (Ellie), Deborah Williams (Gary), Timothy Haran (Kim), Kevin Haran (Ann), and Kenneth Haran (Kelly); and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Eugene and Lois Haran, she is preceded in death by her brother, Sean Haran (Darlene), and her twin sister, Mary Spinelli (John).

A private visitation for family members only will be held on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to . . . St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children (https://scfchildren.org/take-action/ways-to-give/)

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Lt. Col. David Eugene Sullivan (Ret.)

As Chief of Public Affairs for the Army Recruiting Command, Dave Sullivan initiated the slogan “Be All You Can Be.”
Read more
Obituaries

Wilda L. Lee

Wilda Lee was born in Oxford. Prior to her retirement, she was a seamstress and made custom dresses.
Read more
Obituaries

Marianne E. Trepanier

Marianne was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry at her parish St. Mark the Evangelist Church. She also belonged to a knitting club in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Charles Anthony Novotny

Charles Novotny practiced medicine until his retirement in 2000.
Read more
Obituaries

Louis Scott McElrath, Jr.

Scotty McElroth graduated from Wildwood High School and retired from CSX Railroad.
Read more
Obituaries

Paolo Patti

Paul Patti loved The Villages lifestyle, especially driving around in his golf cart. For a few years he was on the Golf Cart Drill Team. Paul was a member of the New Jersey Club and The Italian American Club.
Read more
Obituaries

Linda Mae Tatum

Linda Tatum was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid gardener, painter and enjoyed interior decorating and home design.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,526FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
40 ° F
42.8 °
38 °
75 %
1.9mph
1 %
Fri
63 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
74 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
57 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment