Marianne E. Trepanier

Marianne E. (Sherlock) Trepanier, 72, a resident of The Villages, Fla. and formerly of North Andover, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill surrounded by her loving family.

The daughter of the late William and Ann (Bresnahan) Sherlock, Marianne was born in North Andover and educated in the North Andover Schools. She was a graduate of North Andover High School and went on to graduate from Northern Essex Community College. Marianne had worked as a teacher of Early American Decorative Art at the North Andover Senior Citizens Center as well as giving private lessons. She was very accomplished in Decorative Art and was recognized by the Early American Decorative Art Association. While living in The Villages Florida, Marianne was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry at her parish St. Mark the Evangelist Church. She also belonged to a knitting club in The Villages. She especially loved knitting teddy bears for a ministry that would send them to Uganda to comfort children with Aids. Marianne was known to put everyone’s needs ahead of her own. She always had a kind word or a compliment for everyone. She was a very devoted grandmother to her grandchildren.

Members of Marianne’s family include her husband of 51 years, Richard J. Trepanier, her children: Thomas Trepanier of Florida, Kathryn Castonguay and her husband Matthew of Hampstead, NH and Eileen Connolly and her husband Kevin of North Andover. She is also survived by her sisters Kathleen Szyska and Barbara Sherlock, brothers: Joseph Sherlock, William Sherlock and Cornelius Sherlock as well as 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:30 A.M in St. Michael’s Church, 196 Main St., North Andover, MA. ATTENDEES ARE ASKED TO MEET DIRECTLY AT THE CHURCH. Calling hours and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made in Marianne’s name to either Lazarus House Ministries, P.O. Box 408, Lawrence, MA, 01842, or to St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7081 S.E. Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL, 34491.