Friday, January 29, 2021
Security officer jailed after nasty tiff with pregnant gal pal in Summerfield

Larry D. Croom

Gage Vaughn Segool

A 25-year-old Summerfield man who claimed to be a security officer was jailed Monday after a battle with his pregnant lady friend.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Summerfield residence to perform a well-being check and spoke with the victim, who said that she had been arguing with 25-year-old Gage Vaughn Segool. She said that Segool told her if she was going to complain, she could leave the residence, so she started gathering up her belongings, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said as she was attempting to leave, Segool stood in front of the door to block her. Deputies then read him his rights and asked him how he kept the victim from leaving the residence.

Segool admitted to blocking the door with his body and said that when the victim attempted to open the door, he would “grab her wrists or arms and push her away,” the report says.

The victim told deputies a similar story and said that at one point, Segool raised a balled fist like he was going to strike her but he did not do so. She also said Segool grabbed her by the back of her neck and moved her away from the door, the report says.

Segool denied grabbing the victim by the neck or raising his fist but admitted that he knew she was pregnant. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Segool, who listed his occupation as a Guardian Security officer, was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and kidnapping/false imprisonment. He was released early Wednesday afternoon on $2,000 bond and is due in court March 2 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

