Summerfield woman with sordid legal past jailed after escape from hospital

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past is behind bars after escaping from an Ocala hospital while in custody.

Jessica Ann Potter, 26, was arrested Monday on felony warrants for numerous drug charges and admitted to Ocala Regional Medical Center with undisclosed medical issues. She was accepted as an inmate in the Marion County Jail and a detention deputy was assigned to respond to the hospital and watch over her, a sheriff’s office report states.

But on Wednesday, Potter fled from the hospital while attempting to escape custody, the report says. She was eventually located in the 400 block of S.E. 12th Street by a sheriff’s major in an unmarked patrol vehicle. Potter ignored the major’s commands to stop, ran through several backyards and jumped two fences before being taken into custody.

Potter was transported by Marion County Fire Rescue back to Ocala Regional Medical Center for clearance. She was charged with escape, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Fentanyl, possession of THC oil, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight bench warrants for drug charges. She was being held on no bond and is due in court March 2, jail records show.

Potter also was arrested in December 2018 after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy found her and an Ocala man unconscious in a car with the engine running next to gas pumps at a Summerfield minimart. A deputy spotted several syringes lying on the driver’s seat and the floorboard, along with a spoon next to Potter’s leg that “appeared to have a substance on it,” a sheriff’s office report states.

After a search of the vehicle turned up a multitude of drugs and drug-related items, Potter told the deputy the marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills, syringes and drug paraphernalia belonged to her. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, the report says.