Sumter County Health Department hiring due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. Selected candidates will serve an important role in a global public health organization and are expected to support Sumter-CHD in its mission to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts and its vision to be the healthiest state in the nation.

Applicants are expected to incorporate the agency values of innovation, collaboration, accountability, responsiveness and excellence in all aspects of their work. These positions are for employment for at least six months but are subject to extension depending on funding. Positions that are currently available include:

Medical Support-RN/LPN

COVID-19 Clerical Support

COVID-19 Contact Tracer

Position descriptions and pay information are available at the following weblink: tinyurl.com/5SMK1BRQ.

Interested candidates can apply by emailing their resume to [email protected]. Be sure to include the position for which you are applying for in the subject of the email.