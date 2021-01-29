Friday, January 29, 2021
VA begins offering COVID-19 vaccinations at American Legion Post #347

Staff Report

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s, The Villages Outpatient Clinic and the American Legion Post #347 located in Lady Lake have joined forces to extend COVID-19 vaccination services to eligible Veterans who meet current criteria.

The partnership has enabled The Villages Outpatient Clinic to provide vaccines at the American Legion Post #347. The convenience of the offsite location provides for a larger space to maintain social distancing, offers additional parking, and enables Veterans Health Administration staff to be seen out in the community doing what they do best, providing unmatched care to the nation’s veterans.

Veteran Tony Campain receives his COVID-19 vaccine at the American Legion Post #347

“The collaboration began out of necessity,” said Dr. Brian Pinkston, The Villages Chief Medical Officer. “Since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, our capacity inside the clinic has been reduced to allow for social distancing, which has created some new challenges for us,” he said.

In response to this, Dr. Pinkston reached out to American Legion Post #347’s Commander, Al Varrone who responded instantly, and agreed to help by offering the use of their entire meeting hall.

“The collaboration between the American Legion and the VA is especially satisfying to me as I was recently appointed to the Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation (VA&R) National Committee of the American Legion,” said Varrone. “The very first mission statement of the VA&R is to help give access to VA care. The collaboration was a no-brainer,” he said.    

Varrone credits the execution and success of the partnership to Dr. Pinkson and his team at The Villages Outpatient Clinic.

“Collaboration with our community partners allows us to remain agile, receptive, and relevant to the Veterans we serve across our catchment area,” said Health System Director, Thomas Wisnieski. “We are very fortunate to be partnering with American Legion Post #347.”

“My choice to be vaccinated was my contribution to end this thing,” said 80-year-old veteran patient William Shawn. “Me and my wife have been in quarantine and want to get back to doing the things we love, like going to church, but we want to do that as safely as possible.”

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is actively working to contact Veterans to schedule appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. To stay up-to-date with operational updates from the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System,visit: COVID-19 Vaccines – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA’s Eligibility web page to learn more: Eligibility For VA Health Care | Veterans Affairs

 

