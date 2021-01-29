Villages Honor Flight gearing up for annual golf tournament at Del Webb Spruce Creek

After being largely shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, members of The Villages Honor Flight are gearing up for their annual golf tournament.

The event will take place Friday, May 7 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course at Del Webb Spruce Creek. The four-person scramble is co-sponsored by the Del Webb Spruce Creek Veterans Club.

Registration for the tourney will be from 6:45-8 a.m. The opening ceremony with colors and the national anthem begins at 8:15 a.m., with a shotgun start for the tourney taking place 15 minutes later.

There is a $100 entry fee – $78 for Eagle Ridge members – that includes a cart, greens fee, continental breakfast and a box lunch. Golfers will be limited to two per cart. The deadline to register is Friday, April 16. Go to VHF Golf Tournament Event Registration (jotform.com) for the online registration form.

For more information, contact Bunny Gowell at (207) 286-6786 or [email protected]; or Jeff Taffuri at (732) 675-3278 or [email protected].