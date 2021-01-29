What does a wrapping job tell us?

As we all know by reading detective novels and watching TV, the detective or other leading character is able to deduce who the bad person is by telltale personality traits that are exhibited. In thinking about this, I wondered if any of them give credence to determine a person’s culpability by the way they wrap packages. Most folks probably do not pay much attention to this salient fact even though everyone receives – and sends packages. No thought is given to the evidence displayed by the package. I believe that there are loads of information there. If I ever write a detective novel (unlikely), I would use my deductions on wrapping at the end for the triumphant unmaking of the villainess – or villain as the case may be.

When one looks at the various methods of wrapping a package, there are obvious differences on how folks handle the matter. For example, I am a “just wrap the stupid thing and get it out of here type.” If I had my way, I would find a paper sack, stick the contents in the sack, wrap it with some twine and perhaps slap on a piece of scotch tape where it all comes together. It would then be sent on its way. Frankly, I believe that most people feel like this is the best way. However, finding a paper sack is a hard thing these days. Grocery stores have some at the checkout counters, but you have to arm wrestle the check out lady to get one. Some of those ladies are pretty tough I tell you!

I am old enough to remember when all stores used paper sacks – or as my grandmother used to call them a “poke.” I always liked poke for the name of the paper receptables. Most folks today will not have the vaguest idea what a paper poke is – but that may be that they didn’t have my grandmother. Some may even consider poke as a dumb name, but you know sack isn’t any better. Let’s face it both names have bad connotations. I mean people are always getting “sacked.” Others get a poke – sometimes in the eye – when they are not looking. Perhaps some imaginative public relations guy someday will have a contest for a better name. A fabulous prize would help!

To return to packaging, you will note that I said how I would handle mailing a package. However, packages from our home go out under dual supervision. The Blond in the House is the chief supervisor. She wants neatness, and there must be the appropriate number of strapping tapes around the outgoing item. Unless the package is big, three will do with two around one way and the third around the other way. She would obviously be a better choice to be the one unmasked as she is neat and those who are suspect are usually that way. I would be considered too sloppy. However, as I mentioned there are all sorts of wrappers!

There is for example my sister. We all pick up stuff at stores today and have to use our best chisels and hammers to get it open. Companies pride themselves on this ability to frustrate customers. They are sheer amateurs compared to my sister. Not certain why some smart company hasn’t hired her. If anybody out there wants someone to get a package through customs, you can be assured that the agent will look at her work and decide that the next package is the one which should be checked. The same logic applies to one that is sitting on the porch of a house – the swiper will quickly check the next house.

In my mind though, it is the challenge being offered. With skill and daring the package can be opened. If any of you do receive a package from my sister, let me mention that a blow torch will not work – the melted tape makes a heck of a mess. I might also mention that when you do get the package open, the inside object will also be wrapped!

I have only mentioned three packing types above – there are many, many more. Thus, I am not suggesting that The Blond or my sister, would make a good villain in a detective novel. No sir!

