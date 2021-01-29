Friday, January 29, 2021
40 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Wilda L. Lee

Staff Report

Wilda L. Lee

Wilda L. Lee, 80, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 24, 2021 at Ocala Regional Medical Center Ocala, Florida.

Wilda was born in Oxford, Florida a daughter of the late Toses and Minnie Varnum. Prior to her retirement she was a seamstress and made custom dresses.

Wilda is survived by daughter, Wilda Eleain Avery of GA and a son,  Roy Darren Lee of  Belleview, FL and brothers, Jerry  Varnum an his wife, Jean of  Belleview, FL, , James  Varnum and his wife, Naomi of Belleview, FL and sisters, Judith  Bass and her husband Wade of  Ocala, FL, Mary Beasley of  Marion Oaks, FL.  She was preceded in death by her, daughter, Elizabeth Darlene Worth.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Souls Harbor Church, Belleview, FL.  The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wildwood, FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Lt. Col. David Eugene Sullivan (Ret.)

As Chief of Public Affairs for the Army Recruiting Command, Dave Sullivan initiated the slogan “Be All You Can Be.”
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret F. Quinlan

Margaret Quinlan enjoyed playing golf, mahjong, and quilting. Along with her twin sister, Mary, she was a member of the Allamanda Quilting Guild.
Read more
Obituaries

Marianne E. Trepanier

Marianne was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry at her parish St. Mark the Evangelist Church. She also belonged to a knitting club in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Charles Anthony Novotny

Charles Novotny practiced medicine until his retirement in 2000.
Read more
Obituaries

Louis Scott McElrath, Jr.

Scotty McElroth graduated from Wildwood High School and retired from CSX Railroad.
Read more
Obituaries

Paolo Patti

Paul Patti loved The Villages lifestyle, especially driving around in his golf cart. For a few years he was on the Golf Cart Drill Team. Paul was a member of the New Jersey Club and The Italian American Club.
Read more
Obituaries

Linda Mae Tatum

Linda Tatum was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid gardener, painter and enjoyed interior decorating and home design.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,526FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
40 ° F
42.8 °
38 °
75 %
1.9mph
1 %
Fri
63 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
74 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
57 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment