Wilda L. Lee, 80, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 24, 2021 at Ocala Regional Medical Center Ocala, Florida.

Wilda was born in Oxford, Florida a daughter of the late Toses and Minnie Varnum. Prior to her retirement she was a seamstress and made custom dresses.

Wilda is survived by daughter, Wilda Eleain Avery of GA and a son, Roy Darren Lee of Belleview, FL and brothers, Jerry Varnum an his wife, Jean of Belleview, FL, , James Varnum and his wife, Naomi of Belleview, FL and sisters, Judith Bass and her husband Wade of Ocala, FL, Mary Beasley of Marion Oaks, FL. She was preceded in death by her, daughter, Elizabeth Darlene Worth.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Souls Harbor Church, Belleview, FL. The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wildwood, FL.