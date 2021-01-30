Saturday, January 30, 2021
3 more local COVID-19 deaths as local area tops 1.7 million cases of virus

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 1.7 million cases of the fast-spreading virus.

Two of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County and the third one was a resident of Marion County. They are among the 1,187 tri-county deaths, the 26,795 in Florida and the 438,708 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,713,589 cases – an increase of 15,019 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,682,096 are residents. A total of 76,233 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,195 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 26,795 deaths and 72,135 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 108 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 33 for a total of 3,591;
  • Lady Lake up 22 for a total of 1,275;
  • Leesburg up 20 for a total of 3,414;
  • Summerfield up 10 for a total of 1,526;
  • Oxford up 8 for a total of 407;
  • Wildwood up 6 for a total of 838;
  • Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 583;
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,034;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 99.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 53,137 – increase of 451
  • Deaths: 1,187
  • Hospitalizations: 3,131

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,070 – increase of 73
  • Deaths: 186
  • Hospitalizations: 439
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,266), Wildwood (838), Coleman (815), Bushnell (778) and Oxford (407).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 21,697 – increase of 186
  • Deaths: 426
  • Hospitalizations: 1,150
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,715), Leesburg (3,414), Eustis (1,954), Mount Dora (1,681) and Tavares (1,574). The Villages also is reporting 149 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 24,370 – increase of 192
  • Deaths: 575
  • Hospitalizations: 1,542
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (18,071), Summerfield (1,526), Dunnellon (1,069), Belleview (1,034) and Silver Springs (446). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

