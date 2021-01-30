Adelard J. Perrier, 78, went to his eternal home Monday, January 25, 2021 at Hospice of Marion County. Del was born in Cohoes, New York, the son of Corine Larive and Aime Perrier. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon Best Perrier. Also surviving are daughters Cynthia Perrier (Phillip) and Nicole Tarife, grandchildren Phillip and Brittany Gilbert and Grey and Reid Tarife. a sister, Shirleen Peterson and a brother, Dwayne Perrier, also survive as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews, cousin Dan DiSisto was like a brother to Del.

Del served in the United States Navy as a young man and proudly wore his Navy cap emblazoned with the ships on which he served. He learned to cut hair while aboard ships and became a barber after discharge, and owned his own shop. Upon selling the shop he continued cutting family’s and friends’ hair for many years. Del was a true DIY man and was often called upon by his extended family and friends to help with their projects.

He and Sharon resided in upstate New York, raising their children and enjoying their grandchildren. During their working years they owned several camping vehicles and loved traveling with them. They also took a cross-country trip by motorhome, tandem with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law where they visited many national parks and enjoyed seeing this beautiful country.

Del and Sharon traveled extensively, taking many cruises and trips to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Scotland, Paris, Holland and England. Del retired from the NYS Department of Transportation where he was the Supervising Electrician of the Traffic Signal Crew and active in the CSEA union, serving as shop steward, treasurer, vice-president, president. He also served on various regional and state-wide committees.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Freedom Pointe Memory Care unit for their compassionate care he received during his illness.

A private celebration of his life will be held at the discretion of the family.