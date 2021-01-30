Saturday, January 30, 2021
Anthony B. Cosimano

Staff Report

Anthony B. Cosimano, 97, of West Palm Beach passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Mr. Cosimano was born December 3, 1923 in New York City to Pantaleo and Martha (DiPiero) Cosimano. He was of the Catholic faith and was a WWII Veteran, serving our country in the U.S. Navy. Anthony worked hard all of his life in many positions including being a truck driver, construction laborer, small business owner, school custodian and school monitor. He enjoyed going on cruises and making home improvements not only in his home, but his families and friends’ homes as well. Anthony had moved to West Palm Beach from The Villages 4 years ago and had become a resident of Arbor Oaks at Greenacres Independent and Assistant Living until he passed away.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – noon Feb. 3 in the Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, 410 Webster St., Wildwood. Graveside services with military honors will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

