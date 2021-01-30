Bond denied for suspect in intoxicated shooting at Brownwood Hotel

Bond has been denied for a man held since September in an intoxicated shooting at the Brownwood Hotel in The Villages.

Gerald Wayne Mills Jr., 54, remains at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest Sept. 8 at the hotel. Earlier this month, a judge in Sumter County Court denied a motion to set bond in the case.

Wildwood police were dispatched to the multi-story hotel located on State Road 44 after Mills barricaded himself in Room 301. When police officers knocked on the door, Mills demanded they slip their identification under the door. The officers held identification up to the peep hole on the door, but Mills refused to let them in. He “loudly” ordered police to “back up” and then fired two shots through the door. The bullets nearly struck the officers and an employee of the hotel. Mills then fired three shots through the window of his room and used a hotel chair to finish breaking out the glass. He jumped out the window and landed on the second floor roof. He tossed his weapon onto the ground-level courtyard and turned himself into police.

A six-pack of beer was found in the hotel room and he admitted he had been drinking. Mills has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. He is being represented by the public defender’s office

Mills had been arrested May 4, 2020 on a drunk driving charge. He was also arrested in 2018 at the Burger King on State Road 44 in Wildwood.