Bond denied for suspect in intoxicated shooting at Brownwood Hotel

Meta Minton

Gerald Mills Jr.

Bond has been denied for a man held since September in an intoxicated shooting at the Brownwood Hotel in The Villages.

Gerald Wayne Mills Jr., 54, remains at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest Sept. 8 at the hotel. Earlier this month, a judge in Sumter County Court denied a motion to set bond in the case.

Wildwood police were dispatched to the multi-story hotel located on State Road 44 after Mills barricaded himself in Room 301. When police officers knocked on the door, Mills demanded they slip their identification under the door. The officers held identification up to the peep hole on the door, but Mills refused to let them in. He “loudly” ordered police to “back up” and then fired two shots through the door. The bullets nearly struck the officers and an employee of the hotel. Mills then fired three shots through the window of his room and used a hotel chair to finish breaking out the glass. He jumped out the window and landed on the second floor roof. He tossed his weapon onto the ground-level courtyard and turned himself into police.

Gerald Mills Jr. reportedly jumped from this third-story window onto a second-story roof at the Brownwood Hotel.

A six-pack of beer was found in the hotel room and he admitted he had been drinking. Mills has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. He is being represented by the public defender’s office

Mills had been arrested May 4, 2020 on a drunk driving charge. He was also arrested in 2018 at the Burger King on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Daughter of longtime Villager demands answers about mom’s death from COVID-19

The daughter of longtime Villager is locked in a battle with a local long-term care center over her 100-year-old mother’s death following a positive COVID-19 test. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has the story.
New investment revives Earth Fare’s plan for store in Lady Lake

New investment has revived Earth Fare’s plan for a natural and organic grocery market at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
3 more local COVID-19 deaths as local area tops 1.7 million cases of virus

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 1.7 million cases of the fast-spreading virus.
Villagers receiving calls from ‘Medicare’ with promise of COVID-19 vaccine

Village of Caroline resident Mary Davis, like many thousands of Villagers, desperately wants the COVID-19 vaccine. But when “Medicare” called offering to come to her home to administer the shot, she knew it was too good to be true.
Rotary Club of The Villages member honored for work helping those in crisis

A Rotary Club of The Villages member has been honored for his efforts to provide emergency shelter and supplies to people who have lost their homes to natural disaster or fled because of civil conflict.
Woman nabbed in notorious drug bust in The Villages jailed after latest arrest

A woman nabbed in 2017 in a notorious drug bust in The Villages has been jailed again after her latest arrest.
Fruitland Park Police searching for bandits wanted in grand theft probe

The Fruitland Park Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two thieves connected to a grand theft investigation.
