Saturday, January 30, 2021
60.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Cami rescued from puppy mill and in new home in The Villages

Staff Report

A dog rescued from a puppy mill has a new home in The Villages.

Becky Burns of the Village of Amelia welcomed her new dog on Christmas Eve.

“You know how your kids every year ask what you want for Christmas? Well I had an answer for my daughter! I want a dog,” she said.

Cami is now living in the Village of Amelia.

Burns was ready to welcome a new dog after putting down her beloved companion two years earlier.

Her daughter is a veterinarian in Columbus, Ohio. She submitted eight applications, but all the dogs were taken.

“Finally, the woman from the rescue called Cassie. She had a small dog that was 2 years old and had come from a puppy mill!” Burns said.

Cami didn’t get pregnant so they wanted to get rid of her. Hence, they turned her over to a rescue facility. 

Burns’ daughter gave Cami the necessary shots and fixed her. Then she tucked the dog into a backpack and flew with her down to Florida.

Cami’s first grooming appointment was Jan. 4.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

Related Articles

Health

Daughter of longtime Villager demands answers about mom’s death from COVID-19

The daughter of longtime Villager is locked in a battle with a local long-term care center over her 100-year-old mother’s death following a positive COVID-19 test. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
News

New investment revives Earth Fare’s plan for store in Lady Lake

New investment has revived Earth Fare’s plan for a natural and organic grocery market at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as local area tops 1.7 million cases of virus

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 1.7 million cases of the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
News

Villagers receiving calls from ‘Medicare’ with promise of COVID-19 vaccine

Village of Caroline resident Mary Davis, like many thousands of Villagers, desperately wants the COVID-19 vaccine. But when “Medicare” called offering to come to her home to administer the shot, she knew it was too good to be true.
Read more
News

Rotary Club of The Villages member honored for work helping those in crisis

A Rotary Club of The Villages member has been honored for his efforts to provide emergency shelter and supplies to people who have lost their homes to natural disaster or fled because of civil conflict.
Read more
Crime

Bond denied for suspect in intoxicated shooting at Brownwood Hotel

Bond has been denied for a man held since September in an intoxicated shooting at the Brownwood Hotel in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed in notorious drug bust in The Villages jailed after latest arrest

A woman nabbed in 2017 in a notorious drug bust in The Villages has been jailed again after her latest arrest.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,548FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
60.6 ° F
64.4 °
58 °
55 %
2.9mph
40 %
Sun
74 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
52 °
Wed
61 °
Thu
51 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment