Cami rescued from puppy mill and in new home in The Villages

A dog rescued from a puppy mill has a new home in The Villages.

Becky Burns of the Village of Amelia welcomed her new dog on Christmas Eve.

“You know how your kids every year ask what you want for Christmas? Well I had an answer for my daughter! I want a dog,” she said.

Burns was ready to welcome a new dog after putting down her beloved companion two years earlier.

Her daughter is a veterinarian in Columbus, Ohio. She submitted eight applications, but all the dogs were taken.

“Finally, the woman from the rescue called Cassie. She had a small dog that was 2 years old and had come from a puppy mill!” Burns said.

Cami didn’t get pregnant so they wanted to get rid of her. Hence, they turned her over to a rescue facility.

Burns’ daughter gave Cami the necessary shots and fixed her. Then she tucked the dog into a backpack and flew with her down to Florida.

Cami’s first grooming appointment was Jan. 4.

