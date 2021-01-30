Saturday, January 30, 2021
Commissioner Craig Estep unfairly targeted by ill-informed critics

Gary Search

Over the past year running for office as a county commissioner, I had numerous opportunities to meet and get to know Mr./Commissioner Craig Estep.

I am both honored and blessed to have the privilege to be associated with Commissioner Estep. He is a man of honor, integrity, and truthfulness. 

Those on social media or through this venue who try to portray him as anything else are poorly informed and don’t know this person and are making false assumptions.

Although we don’t always agree on issues, I know Commissioner Estep is well prepared and trying to do the best job he can for everyone in Sumter County.

Commissioner Estep served this country honorably in the Marines and then as a state trooper in Iowa. He has had to make many tough, life-saving decisions during that time and did so after evaluating all the facts. Someone who has had that experience and background does not make decisions lightly.

I’ve come to admire his ability to be his own person and not swayed by any person other than the facts.

There are many individuals who have personal agendas and are making false assumptions against a man that I have come to respect and feel does not deserve the false premises being portrayed by some.

One last point to ponder, there will be issues or policies that will come before the board.  There will be issues that not all residents or board members will agree on. However, I ask you to consider one viewpoint, disagreeing on policy is one issue, but character attack through assumptions is another.

Again, I might not always agree with Craig’s decision but I know he makes them carefully, studying all the facts associated with what’s best for Sumter County. The residents should be proud to have him as one of their commissioners.

Please take the time to get to know someone personally before believing what is portrayed in the media.

Villager Gary Search is a Sumter County Commissioner representing District 1.

