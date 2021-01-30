Failure of the news media

To the Editor:

The failure of our news media is that it is anything but a news-providing service. We see daily political ramblings and attacks especially from the “left,” which is disproportionate towards anyone or position of that of the “right”. The major news organizations of CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, etc. are all singing the words to their “left-wing” songbook. They are all pedaling the same bike of opinion. It is uncanny how even the exact same phrases are used by these “leftist” stations.

And why is this? Don’t we, here in the U.S., deserve better than that? We are a most fortunate country to allow freedom of the press but it appears that most of the press is in lockstep with the policies of those seeking to dismantle the very foundation of freedoms that other countries can only dream of.

These same media groups direct issues of hate towards a different political mindset. And it is this allowed difference of political viewpoints that should be valued and applauded. But instead, we are told from the “left” that the “right” is a cult. That “cult” had 75 million voters this past election.

That cult is not going away.

Joseph Kibitlewski, Ph.D.

Spruce Creek South