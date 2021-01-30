Saturday, January 30, 2021
Great Blue Heron With Catfish Soaring Over Pond In The Village of Summerhill

Staff Report

Check out this great blue heron with catfish soaring over a pond in the Village of Summerhill. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Related Articles

Photos

‘Wolf Moon’ Setting Over Lake Sumter

Check out the stunning 'Wolf Moon' setting over Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

The Villages Model Yacht Squadron Launches A New Boat

The Commodore John Goldsworthy of The Villages Model Yacht Squadron launches his new boat built by Alan Perkins at Ashland Pond in the Village of Lynnhaven. Thanks to Alan Perkins for sharing!
Photos

Great Blue Heron By The Water

Check out this great blue heron by the water. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!
Photos

Great Horned Owl In Nest Of Spanish Moss

Check out this great horned owl resting in its nest of Spanish moss. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

White Pelicans At The Village Of Summerhill

Check out the dozens of white pelicans spotted in the Village of Summerhill. Thanks to Kimberly Quintana for sharing!
Photos

Red-Bellied Woodpecker In The Villages

Check out this red-bellied woodpecker spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Two Whooping Cranes Near 466A

Check out these two whooping cranes spotted near 466A. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing!
