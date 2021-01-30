Historic Baker House offering Thursday tours in February

The Historic Baker House will be open every Thursday in February for tours.

Visitors to the house will learn about the lives and loves of the many generations of the Baker family who inhabited the beautiful Victorian home, which is located on County Road 44A in Wildwood, just minutes from The Villages. The historic house tour also takes an in-depth look at the original architecture and style of this 1886 home.

Tours will be limited in size, with COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention being followed. Advance registration is required and tickets are $15 per person.

For more information about the February Thursday tours or private tours, contact Angela Love at (352) 446-3778 or [email protected].