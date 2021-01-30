Rotary Club of The Villages member honored for work helping those in crisis

ShelterBox USA has announced that Rotary Club of The Villages member Ron LaDucer has been recognized by ShelterBox USA as the Ambassador of the Month for January 2021 for his efforts to provide emergency shelter and supplies to people who have lost their homes to natural disaster or fled because of civil conflict.

Last January, LaDucer joined the ShelterBox USA team, bringing infectious energy and determination. When the pandemic hit, he adapted his fundraising strategies to continue to share ShelterBox and its mission. LaDucer rallied his Rotary Club for multiple fundraisers throughout 2020. The Rotary Club of The Villages was the top team in July and August for ShelterBox’s “Stock the Box” campaign, which aimed to help the organization replenish its stock and prepare for future disasters. LaDucer was also instrumental in helping his club fundraise for the 2020 Sarasota Giving Challenge. Thanks to the efforts of LaDucer and his team, ShelterBox is better prepared to respond quickly and efficiently when disaster or conflict strikes. The organization reached 200,000 people in 2020, which would not have been possible without the support of ShelterBox Ambassadors like LaDucer.

The Ocala resident holds his real estate license and currently works in real estate investment. He is also an active member of the Rotary Club of The Villages, which was named a 2019-2020 ShelterBox HERO Club for the club’s financial support in the Rotary year 2019-2020. Additionally, the club was recently recognized by ShelterBox USA as a Top 20 All Time Giving Club.

Rotary has been instrumental in ShelterBox’s growth, helping to transform ShelterBox into an internationally recognized disaster relief charity. In 2012, ShelterBox became Rotary International’s first Project Partner and remains the only disaster relief partner. The mutual benefits are enormous. ShelterBox receives incredible financial and logistical support from Rotary and, equally, acts as a catalyst in encouraging more people all over the world to become involved with their local Rotary Club.

Shelter is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19. ShelterBox is working with partners in places like Syria, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ethiopia, finding new ways to tackle the challenges and adapt to changing circumstances during this pandemic. The emergency shelter provided by ShelterBox enables social distancing by helping to move families out of overcrowded collective centers and reduce the risk of transmission of the infection by providing families with personal aid items like water filters, blankets and cooking sets. ShelterBox teams are customizing their standard aid packages to include soap and handwashing basins and they have modified their distribution practices by distributing to smaller groups, encouraging social distancing and using personal protective equipment. In some responses, they have a healthcare representative at the distribution site to promote health and hygiene practices.

Since 2000, ShelterBox has provided shelter, warmth and dignity following more than 300 disasters in over 100 countries. ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquake, volcano, flood, hurricane, cyclone, tsunami or conflict by delivering boxes of essential shelter, aid and other lifesaving supplies. Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival. The organization was nominated for the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, Calif.

ShelterBox is an official Project Partner of Rotary International. Tax deductible donations to the organization can be made at www.ShelterBoxUSA.org or by calling (805) 608-2400.