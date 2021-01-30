Saturday, January 30, 2021
Villager says she paid dearly for missing call from health department

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On Wednesday I received a call from the county health department, I rushed to get the phone but some how missed the call. I immediately called back and was met with a message, I left my name and number and ask that they return my call. They never returned my call.
After two days I called the state health department and they sent an email to Sumter County. Sumter called me back right away.
They explained to me that I had missed an opportunity to receive the vaccine and we would go to the end of the list, because they didn’t have time to make phone calls again when the phone didn’t answer. Meanwhile my friends called a different number when they didn’t answer their phone and they received their shots.
How is this a proper way to select people, to put you at the end of the list because you failed to answer the phone?
For the crime of not answering the phone, I am again in limbo as to our availability to receive the vaccine. Our health department in Sumter is incompetent, rude and unprofessional.

Barbara Jeter
Village of Mallory Square

 

