Villagers receiving calls from ‘Medicare’ with promise of COVID-19 vaccine

Meta Minton

Village of Caroline resident Mary Davis, like many thousands of Villagers, desperately wants the COVID-19 vaccine. But when “Medicare” called offering to come to her home to administer the shot, she knew it was too good to be true.

Davis, who has lived in The Villages for more than a decade, was suspicious, so rather than surrender sensitive information, she hung up and called the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was transferred to Seniors vs. Crime, which confirmed that the “Medicare” call was a scam.

“All I want is the vaccine. But I knew it wasn’t a good call,” the former New Yorker said.

Bryan Lifsey of Seniors vs. Crime

Bryan Lifsey of Seniors vs. Crime warned that reports of such calls are on the rise, with scammers looking to take advantage of senior citizens who are desperate for the vaccination in hopes of getting back to some sense of normalcy. Those who have been isolated because of the Coronavirus could be more vulnerable to a promise that seems like a Godsend.

“Medicare isn’t coming to your home, isn’t calling you, and isn’t scheduling individual vaccinations,” said Lifsey, who is 2019 was honored as Advocate of the Year by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. 

Davis is on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists in both Lake and Sumter counties. She is hoping for the phone to ring.

She said she wants her fellow Villagers to be wary of predator callers.

“It is so sad,” Davis said.

A good way to stay on top of such scams is by “liking” the local Seniors vs. Crime Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/seniorsvscrimeregion4

