Voters made their feelings clear when they elected Craig Estep

To the Editor:

In response to the Letter to the Editor written by Janet Murphy regarding the tough choices to be made by the three incoming county commissioners I would offer my perspective. All three were elected with a commitment to address the impact fees that were so brazenly imposed on Sumter county taxpayers. They were given an overwhelming mandate to do so by the voters. It should have been the first act they addressed after their swearing in. When it was brought before the commission Mr. Estep suddenly got cold feet and voted to table it until July, six full months down the road.

I would ask Ms. Murphy if the previous commission waited six months before ramming through the impact fees? As I recall there was a huge turnout of taxpayers in attendance that were practically begging the commissioners to hold off on implementing the fees and what did they do? Totally ignored every speaker and taxpayer and immediately shoved it in everyone’s face. They didn’t feel any need for studying or gathering information. They marched to the orders they were given.

No, Ms. Murphy, waiting, studying, information gathering, etc. is not what is needed on this issue. It’s time for action. Mr. Estep needs to step up to his commitment and do the right thing. His hesitance is not what the taxpayers elected him to do. Unfortunately for all of us, it will apparently cost us six more months and unknown millions more in fees.

Ray Steinly

Village of Poinciana