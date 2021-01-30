Woman nabbed in notorious drug bust in The Villages jailed after latest arrest

A woman nabbed in 2017 in a notorious drug bust in The Villages has been jailed again after her latest arrest.

Charlotte Gajewsky, 48, of Summerfield, was booked Friday night without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana and drug possession.

She had been arrested in 2017 in a famous drug bust in the Village of Palo Alto.

Gajewsky was arrested last year at the Wawa in Oxford along with 65-year-old William John Verticelli, who has been arrested in the past on numerous drug and weapons charges at the home of his late mother, also in the Village of Palo Alto. That home has been the subject of numerous complaint and a recent deed compliance hearing.

Gajewsky was released from a Florida prison in 2018.