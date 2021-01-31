13 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to mount in tri-county area and across Florida

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the fast-spreading virus continued to crop up across the tri-county area and the Sunshine State on Sunday.

All of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,199 local deaths, the 26,915 in Florida and the 440,652 across the country.

The tri-county area is reporting 53,438 cumulative cases since the virus first struck Florida in March. Since that time, 3,133 local residents have required some type of hospital care.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,721,377 cases – an increase of 7,788 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,689,700 are residents. A total of 76,340 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,219 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 72,294 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 70 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages for a total of 12,836 cumulative cases. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 21 for a total of 3,611;

Leesburg up 20 for a total of 3,434;

Belleview up 9 for a total of 1,043;

Wildwood up 8 for a total of 846;

Summerfield up 5 for a total of 1,531;

Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,278;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 101;

Oxford up 1 for a total of 408; and

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 584.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,104 – increase of 34

Deaths: 186

Hospitalizations: 439

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,286), Wildwood (846), Coleman (815), Bushnell (780) and Oxford (408).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 21,824 – increase of 127

Deaths: 425

Hospitalizations: 1,152

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,749), Leesburg (3,434), Eustis (1,963), Mount Dora (1,691) and Tavares (1,578). The Villages also is reporting 150 cases.

MARION COUNTY