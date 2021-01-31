A few suggestions for the pro-mask bullies

This is NOT a political statement, but it IS polarizing. For me, this is about personal freedom, pure and simple.

When these pro-mask people, government officials and businesses change from “recommended” to “required,” we no longer have freedom of choice over our own bodies. I moved here two months ago to get away from the Nazi Regime in Palm Beach County, thinking The Villages was a safe haven from all the regulations and nonsense. It was … until all the snowbirds (and their “it’s all about me” mentality) showed up.

I admit the science behind wearing a mask to protect yourself may be sound, and if YOU choose to do so, that’s OK. I don’t even mind giving you the 6 feet distance to make YOU feel better, but for me, the mask is evil, uncomfortable and unsustainable and frankly, after dealing with this for close to a year, I’m over it! I’m done accommodating you.

I have PTSD issues with drowning/suffocating and I’ve already had a very mild case of COVID-19 (that was no worse than the flu) so I am no longer contagious and I’m not concerned about getting it again. Please don’t force your irrational fears onto my personal freedoms!

People have been rejecting mask usage in “the bubble” for months and that’s exactly why I moved here. People, like me, are trying to cling to some sense of normalcy in this crazy screwed up world and we’re still trying to enjoy life, music, eating out, etc. If COVID-19 was as dangerous as the media is making it out to be, half of The Villages would already be dead from these daily “super spreader events” in the squares and the fact that most people weren’t wearing masks until recently. Especially since the primary population IS older. There’s your common sense.

The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 in The Villages is not any higher than any other place where they do require masks and quarantines everywhere. In fact, if you can believe the censored media, cities like New York have a much higher percentage of COVID-19 deaths despite all their crack down measures that have done nothing but destroy local businesses and leave people bailing like rats from a sinking ship. I’ll take my chances because I don’t want to live in a world like this.

All you are doing by imposing all these regulations and shut downs is alienating people and causing the suicide rates to climb. People are meant to be social creatures … not faceless, impersonal automatons. The measures put in place to “protect” people has only served to make people more lonely, less empathetic, more selfish and polarize their views.

Vaccine or not, COVID-19 is going to mutate like the common cold so we just need to learn to live with the new reality and get back to normal lives. There is no “end” to this. The pandemic is an excuse for everything and it’s here to stay. That being said, here are some suggestions for those pro-mask bullies who believe that EVERYONE else needs to wear a mask to make THEM comfortable:

1. YOU wear a mask in public to “protect” yourself.

2. Confine yourself to your own home and activities you can do alone.

3. Go the hell back to whatever northern state you came from.

4. If all else fails, wear a plastic bag tightly over your head for about a half hour.

(Then maybe you can see how I feel when forced to wear a mask)

It’s your choice to avoid these gatherings, but not to shut them down just because you don’t want anyone else to have a good time. Stop tormenting people like me! Call me selfish, irresponsible or whatever else you like. This is schoolyard bullying and shaming, pure and simple and I’m not buying into your intimidation tactics. Mind your own body and your own business!

Holly Bonello is living in the Village of Tierra Del Sol.