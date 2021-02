Arlene and Vernon Cash of the Village of Briar Meadow South share their home with Sky, a 13-year-old female rescued Pekingese.

They adopted her more than four years ago.

Bred to be close companions to Chinese royalty, these dogs bond very closely with their humans, making them wonderful house pets. They’re especially well-suited to loving families where they can avoid any rough play.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.