Asphalt rejuvenation applications set this month at some villa units

Asphalt rejuvenation applications are scheduled to begin on villa roadways in Community Development Districts 1, 2 and 4 on Feb. 8 through Feb. 12, weather permitting. The villas are:

• Villa De Leon

• Villa Del Canto

• Villa Escondido

• Villa Natchez

• Waverly Villa

• Legacy Villa

• Quail Ridge Villa

Signs will be placed at the entrance of villas that will be impacted. The contractor will be handing out notifications and information the day before work is scheduled to begin in each area.

Residents are asked to refrain from using irrigation or washing vehicles during the week of application. The roads need to be dry for the product to soak into the asphalt. It is not necessary to park outside your villa or on a different street.

Call District Property Management at 753-4022 if you have any questions.