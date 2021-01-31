Sunday, January 31, 2021
75.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Asphalt rejuvenation applications set this month at some villa units

Staff Report

Asphalt rejuvenation applications are scheduled to begin on villa roadways in Community Development Districts 1, 2 and 4 on Feb. 8 through Feb. 12, weather permitting. The villas are:

• Villa De Leon
• Villa Del Canto
• Villa Escondido
• Villa Natchez
• Waverly Villa
• Legacy Villa
• Quail Ridge Villa

Signs will be placed at the entrance of villas that will be impacted.  The contractor will be handing out notifications and information the day before work is scheduled to begin in each area. 

Residents are asked to refrain from using irrigation or washing vehicles during the week of application. The roads need to be dry for the product to soak into the asphalt. It is not necessary to park outside your villa or on a different street. 

Call District Property Management at 753-4022 if you have any questions. 

Related Articles

Crime

Villagers’ son can attend wedding in Mexico but told to stay away from booze

The adult son of a Villages couple has been granted permission to attend a wedding in Mexico but ordered to stay away from booze.
Read more
Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to mount in tri-county area and across Florida

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the fast-spreading virus continued to crop up across the tri-county area and the Sunshine State on Sunday.
Read more
News

The Villages 2007 Groundhog Day Tornado happened very fast and could happen again

John Shewchuk looks back on the 2007 Groundhog Day Tornado which struck very fast and could happen again.
Read more
News

Convicted sex offender relocates to home near Chula Vista Recreation Center

A convicted sex offender from Ohio has relocated to a home near Chula Vista Recreation Center.
Read more
Crime

Resident catches Summerfield man burglarizing home

A 39-year-old Summerfield man was arrested Thursday night after a resident caught him burglarizing his home.
Read more
Crime

Area residents of warned of scammers claiming to be Marion sheriff’s sergeant

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocala Police Department have received reports of scammers posing as a sheriff’s sergeant demanding money.
Read more
News

Sumter School District wins $150,000 grant to enhance Pathways to Career opportunities

The Sumter School District was recently awarded the Pathways to Career Opportunities competitive grant in the amount of $150,000.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,559FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
75.7 ° F
76 °
75 °
53 %
3.2mph
75 %
Mon
72 °
Tue
53 °
Wed
61 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment