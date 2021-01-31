Sunday, January 31, 2021
Convicted sex offender relocates to home near Chula Vista Recreation Center

Staff Report

David Michael Schell

A convicted sex offender from Ohio has relocated to a home near Chula Vista Recreation Center.

David Michael Schell, 37, on Saturday registered an address at 1132 Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The property tax bill for the home is mailed to a residence in Silver Spring, Md.

This past November, Schell had registered an address at 2020 Cristo Road in the Village of Santo Domingo.

Schell was convicted in 2005 in Lorain County, Ohio of attempted gross sexual imposition.

He stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 215 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos.

He has not registered a motor vehicle.

