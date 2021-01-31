Derek John Hoffman, age 38, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Grove City and Hermitage, PA died January 20, 2021 after being hit by a car near where he lived. He was called home to Our Lord.

Derek was a 2000 Graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, PA.

Derek enjoyed hunting, listening to music, watching Steeler games, gambling at video arcades and hanging out with friends. Derek was a caring loving person, always there to help others.

Derek was preceded in death by His Maternal Grandparents: William E.Sr. and Dorothy Smith of The Villages, FL formerly of Mercer, PA.

Surviving are His Parents: Richard and Suzanne Hoffman, The Villages, FL., formerly of Hermitage, PA.; Brother: Bradley and girlfriend Billie Jo of Stoneboro, PA and Sister: Ashley, of Philadelphia, PA; Paternal Grandparents: Frank and Marlene Hoffman, of Grove City, PA; Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Derek’s Dogs, His Beloved Yorkies: Gizmo and Marley

A Mass will be held 11:30 A.M. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA. 16148.