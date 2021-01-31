Sunday, January 31, 2021
Derek John Hoffman

Staff Report

Derek John Hoffman, age 38, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Grove City and Hermitage, PA died January 20, 2021 after being hit by a car near where he lived. He was called home to Our Lord.

Derek was a 2000 Graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, PA.

Derek enjoyed hunting, listening to music, watching Steeler games, gambling at video arcades and hanging out with friends. Derek was a caring loving person, always there to help others.

Derek was preceded in death by His Maternal Grandparents: William E.Sr. and Dorothy Smith of The Villages, FL formerly of Mercer, PA.

Surviving are His Parents: Richard and Suzanne Hoffman, The Villages, FL., formerly of Hermitage, PA.; Brother: Bradley and girlfriend Billie Jo of Stoneboro, PA and Sister: Ashley, of Philadelphia, PA; Paternal Grandparents: Frank and Marlene Hoffman, of Grove City, PA; Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Derek’s Dogs, His Beloved Yorkies: Gizmo and Marley

A Mass will be held 11:30 A.M. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA. 16148.

