Jeri Lyn Walker, 66, passed away on January 14, 2021 with her family by her side in The Villages, FL after her battle with cancer. A private memorial service was held at the home she shared with her loving husband.

She was born June 1st,1954 in Queens, NY to Charles Rosenberg and Ann Schulman.

As a young woman she grew up in Bronx, NY. She graduated from high school at the age of 16. She attended college at City College, NY and Geneseo College, NY. She started her career as an Executive Secretary, promoted to buyer at Xtra Superfoods South Florida. She started her own housewares business and was very successful. She then went to work for Purity Wholesale Grocers in South Florida and was highly respected and successful in the industry and was a top performer exceeding her goals for 25 years.

Her interests included family, traveling, music, dancing, knitting and reading. She devoted much of her time to her family and friends, also charities such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Salvation Army.

Jeri was a wonderful wife to Lawrence Walker for the past 25 years. One cannot capture their wonderful life together in a few sentences, it would take an epic novel to encompass the love and experiences that they shared with each other and everyone.

She is survived by husband, Lawrence Walker; her son, Paul Giangrande and spouse Katie Giangrande; her daughter, Jenna Giangrande; her sister, Lori Bobot and spouse Michael Bobot; her niece, Lisa Purks and spouse Scott Purks; her brother, Dr.Jason Rosenberg and his family; her stepdaughter, Liane Crowley and spouse Tim Crowley; her stepdaughter, Leila Raven; her stepdaughter, Kamea Blackman and spouse Aaron Blackman; her stepdaughter, Lori Walker and spouse Colter Marshall; her stepson Lawrence Walker Jr. and spouse Emily Walker; her grand niece and nephew, Ava and Ben; and her grandchildren, Shaelyn, Sean, Kahikoluamea, Sullivan and Scarlett.

Donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.