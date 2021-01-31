‘Love Week 2021’ seeks to create generosity in Fruitland Park and area communities

Bless Fruitland Park is gearing up for “Love Week 2021” – a time when residents will work together to saturate Fruitland Park and Wildwood with random acts of kindness and planned activities.

Love Week 2021 will be held Feb. 6-14. Members of Bless Fruitland Park are encouraging local businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals to join in the effort by brainstorming and carrying out your own creative ideas within area neighborhoods and communities. The group is encouraging participants to flood social media with the “good” that is happening in and around the community. Residents also are encouraged to take photos tag them using #LOVEWEEK 2021.

Planned activities include:

Preschool Days at the Fruitland Park Library: From Feb. 8-12, the library staff will host various events, such as a blood drive and partnering with WUCF PBS on a special program called “Be My Neighbor Day.” There will be a virtual story time featuring Grandma Valentine with special goodie bags for each child. In addition, they will be raffling off a special Valentine basket that has been filled with chocolates, wine, candles and various other gifts. Raffle tickets will be given out for each book checked out by an adult. The Fruitland Park Library is located at 604 W. Berckman St. To volunteer or for more details, contact Jo-Ann Glendinning at (352)-360-6561 or [email protected] .

. Fruitland Park Elementary: The school will be partnering with the Fruitland Park Recreation Department during the week of Feb. 8-12 to provide Valentine’s cards and letters of encouragement from local elementary students to local senior adults and shut-in.

Day of Encouragement to “Spread the Love:” Staff and family members of Heritage Community Church, in partnership with Beyond the Walls Food Pantry, will be making home visits to local residents who have been “shut in” and isolated because of health and COVID-19-related issues to sing and encourage.

Pancake breakfast: On Saturday, Feb. 13 from 7-11 a.m. the Disciple Christian Motorcycle club will host a pancake breakfast at Heritage Community Church, located at 509 W. Berckman St. in Fruitland Park. This event has been planned to show love and support to Brian Short and his family as he recovers from a recent motorcycle accident. The suggested donation is $5. For more information, contact Disciple Rodeo at (517) 227-2490.

Love Week 5K: The 5K Fun Run will be used to help raise funds for the community scholarship fund for children in need of monies to participate in local sports leagues. The race at will be held Saturday, Feb. 6. For details on the race and to sign up, go to https://raceroster.com/events/2021/37740/2021-love-week-5k-run. This year, Citizens First Bank will be sponsoring the Kids Fun Run. For more information, call Michelle Yoder at (352) 771-3417.

Citizen’s First Bank: The bank will be selling Valentine’s Gorilla’s for $5 each at participating branches the week of Feb. 8-12. Proceeds will go to Bless Fruitland Park to help the group continue impacting the local community. For more information, contact Cindi Falanga at (352) 751-2025.

Hope Community Church of Wildwood: The church will be giving away books for children up to five years of age on Saturday Feb. 6, and also hosting the blood mobile on Sunday, Feb. 7. The church also will partner with local businesses to provide lunch for the Wildwood Elementary staff on Friday, Feb. 12. For more information or to find out how you can get involved, contact Pastor Don Winters at (352) 603-4271.

Bless Fruitland Park began in January 2015 and is an ongoing effort of individuals, churches, businesses, local civic and social groups in the Fruitland Park area that are committed to working together to make a difference and create an atmosphere of partnership and generosity within the local community. Since inception, the group’s efforts through “Generosity Week” each August has raised more than $100,000 in cash and resource donations for Fruitland Park Elementary School.