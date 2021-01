To the Editor:

I have an idea about the shortage of vaccine in The Villages. Since we have a large number of residents who dance in the squares without masks, why not have these maskless people sign a waiver before entering the squares. Because of their indifference to spreading COVID-19, they must give up their right to vaccine so that those of us to who care can move up on the vaccination list.

Gail Combes

Village of Gilchrist