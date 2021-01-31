Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sumter School District wins $150,000 grant to enhance Pathways to Career opportunities

Staff Report

The Sumter School District was recently awarded the Pathways to Career Opportunities competitive grant in the amount of $150,000.

Through the use of these funds, students will be engaged in pre-apprenticeship or apprenticeship training and employment in the areas of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration. Those who complete the program will be eligible for careers as mechanics, installers and electricians.

The school district will use the grant funds to establish and implement an HVAC and electrician pre-apprenticeship/apprenticeship program in Wildwood. School district officials are excited to have this opportunity for students, as HVAC and electrician occupations are high-skill and high-demand occupations.

“This is a great opportunity for some of our older students and adult learners, providing a high-skill, high-wage program with immediate job opportunities upon completion,” said Superintendent Richard Shirley.

More than 250 job openings in the career fields are estimated in the region over the next five years. This will be a cooperative project with registered apprenticeship partners, local business leaders, CareerSource Central Florida and Lake Sumter State College.

Training in the program will be offered at the Wildwood Middle High School learning lab. Anyone who would like more information or are interested in enrolling in the program should contact Casey Ferguson, supervisor of Career Technical and Adult Education at [email protected] or (352) 793-5719.

