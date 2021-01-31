Villagers’ son can attend wedding in Mexico but told to stay away from booze

The adult son of a Villages couple has been granted permission to attend a wedding in Mexico but ordered to stay away from booze.

Alexander Carl Cheskey, 33, who lives with his parents at 1913 Wicker Terrace in the Village of Hillsborough, was sentenced last week in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. He also pleaded no contest to a charge of refusal to sign summons. A charge of resisting arrest was tossed out as part of the plea deal.

The court file indicates that the judge has agreed to allow Cheskey, who has been placed on probation for one year, to attend a wedding in May in Mexico without prior court approval. Cheskey has been ordered not to possess or consume alcohol as well as attend DUI school and seek recommended treatment.

Cheskey was arrested in the wee hours of Sept. 12 after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.

Fruitland Park police officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Burns Drive after a homeowner reported that “two unknown males” were on his property in the high-end section of The Villages. A newspaper delivery driver in the area supplemented the homeowner’s report by describing the men as shoeless, shirtless and both over 6 feet tall, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer spotted a silver Nissan utility vehicle stopped on Kauska Way. The vehicle sped away when the police drew near to it. After finally pulling over, Cheskey refused to get out of the vehicle and would not show his identification to the officer, the arrest report said. The officer noticed that Cheskey’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. Cheskey refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and again refused to step out of the vehicle. Officers removed Cheskey from the vehicle and escorted him to the ground. He refused to provide a breath sample. He also refused to sign a citation.