Were all sides considered in reporting on Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol?

To the Editor:

First, and most importantly, I want to stress that nothing I say in the following is to be construed or interpreted as condoning or justifying the actions of anyone who would illegally assault or storm or enter the Capitol building as was done on Jan. 6 by a bunch of hoodlums.

However, there are considerations of these actions which have not been explored by the press or media. They have, in their usual slanted presentation of the situation, seen only one aspect of the occurrence. There are two viewpoints of this. Mine is that of someone who voted for Mr. Trump, but has become completely disenchanted with him following his denial of the election results.

The Daily Sun headline on Jan. 7 read “They Tried to Disrupt our Democracy –They Failed”. It was necessary for me to read on into the article to be sure what they were talking about. Was it about Jan. 6, 2021 or about the years 2016 through 2019? To be sure, this headline would apply to the actions of the Democrats in those years, when they tried to sell the Russian collusion farce to the public, in an effort to overthrow the legitimate president of the United States, Mr. Trump. They even sank to the depths of sedition by calling on the auspices of the federal enforcement and Central Intelligence Agencies to support their fantasies. Failing this, they tried to impeach him over an almost silly phone call. They all knew from the beginning that none of this was true. This was an attempted coup. If they were ordinary citizens, without the protections of their offices, they would have been prosecuted.

As I read the article, I found it was about Jan. 6, 2021. But this made me think about why anyone would do such a thing as storm the capitol. There must have been a reason to believe that their actions were, or would be justified. Why couldn’t they believe the election results? Could the Democrats really not be trusted with their handling of the presidential votes?

As Trump supporters, knowing and understanding what the Democrats did to him in 2016 through 2019, they had come to believe that the democrats would stoop to any level to get Mr. Trump out of office. After all, they already had proven how far they would go and how far into the bowels of politics they would plummet to accomplish their goal. Why should they believe them? Was it to be bitten by the same dog twice?

Again, I am not trying to justify their actions. I am trying to understand them. Can you?

Don Loftin

Village of Tall Trees