73-year-old man arrested on charges of possession of child pornography

A 73-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography after a cyber tip was received about his online activities.

Francis Talbert Robinson was arrested Friday morning at his home at 48 Harbor Oaks on four third-degree felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

The investigation originated back in August after the cyber tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led to the IP address at Robinson’s home. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement paid a visit to Robinson’s home in November and showed him a “sanitized” image recovered from his Dropbox. He admitted to ownership of the Dropbox and affiliated email account and said he remembered downloading the image.

“Robinson stated he has downloaded many digital images and/or videos of naked children due to his ‘interest in the nudist lifestyle,’” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Search warrants were obtained which led to the discovery of additional child pornography, which depicted adult males with girls as young as 10 years old.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $8,000 bond.