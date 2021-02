To the Editor:

I registered for my vaccine shot Dec. 29 and was called Jan. 28 to come to the Paddock Mall at 10 o’clock the next day for my shot. When I arrived I was told I wasn’t on the list because too many reservations were made. Am I still registered or do I have to start all over? I’m 82 years old and it looks like I’ll die of natural causes before Florida gets it’s act together.

Tilly Grey

Village of Calumet Grove