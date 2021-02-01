Cell phone data leads to arrest of suspect in theft of vehicle in The Villages

Cell phone data led to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly stole a car in The Villages.

Gery Angelo Labon, 21, of Wildwood, was arrested Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

A 2021 Toyota RAV4 was one of three vehicles reported stolen on Halloween in The Villages. The RAV4 was found abandoned Nov. 6 behind a home in Wildwood. After the vehicle was returned to the owner, he discovered a cell phone had been linked via Bluetooth the vehicle’s onboard digital display. The T-mobile number led to Labon.

Labon was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.