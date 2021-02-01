Monday, February 1, 2021
COVID-19 deaths rising at alarming pace despite slowdown of new cases

Larry D. Croom

The number of local deaths from COVID-19 continued to rise Monday at a rapid pace despite the slowdown of new cases being reported in the tri-county area and across the state.

Twenty-three more area residents lost their battle with the Coronavirus. Of those fatalities, 13 lived in Marion County and 10 were residents of Lake County. They are among the 1,222 tri-county deaths, the 27,129 in Florida and the 442,962 across the state.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,727,107 cases – an increase of 5,730 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,695,300 are residents. A total of 76,452 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,244 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 72,454 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 10 for a total of 3,621;
  • Leesburg up 9 for a total of 3,440;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,537;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 851;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 815; and
  • Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,279.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 53,560 – increase of 122
  • Deaths: 1,222
  • Hospitalizations: 3,134

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,119 – increase of 15
  • Deaths: 186
  • Hospitalizations: 439
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,295), Wildwood (851), Coleman (815), Bushnell (780) and Oxford (409).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 21,864 – increase of 40
  • Deaths: 435
  • Hospitalizations: 1,152
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,760), Leesburg (3,440), Eustis (1,965), Mount Dora (1,694) and Tavares (1,585). The Villages also is reporting 151 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 24,577 – increase of 67
  • Deaths: 601
  • Hospitalizations: 1,543
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (18,224), Summerfield (1,537), Dunnellon (1,078), Belleview (1,043) and Silver Springs (453). The Villages also is reporting 175 cases.

