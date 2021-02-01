Monday, February 1, 2021
Eugene Norman Bronersky

Staff Report

Eugene Bronersky

Eugene Norman Bronersky, 77, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.

He was born on March 4, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to Joseph and Lohie (Teboe) Bronersky. After Eugene served honorably in the United State Navy for 6 years, he went to work for Xerox as a service technician on Business equipment. He retired from Xerox in 2002.

Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; son, Raymond, brother, Joe. Eugene is survived by his companion/caregiver, Robin Long; sons, Tom (Heather) Bronersky, Bart (Heidi) Bronersky; brother, John Bronersky; sisters, Shirley, Linda and Lori; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb.3rd at The Villages of Faith Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00am with a service to follow at 11:00am.

Interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 1:30pm.

