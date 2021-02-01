Josephine Campana Chabert, 81, Of Lady Lake Florida passed away Friday Jan 22, 2021 after a hard battle with Corona. Born the youngest of 4 to Philomena and Joseph Campana.

Josephine had many positions and careers over the years. She was an orthodontic assistant/technician, top salesperson for Kay jewelers and was a certified Diamond appraiser, and even became the first woman SWAT team driver for Pima County AZ. Josephine held many titles and earned many honors for her Volunteer work, but most of all she was always there with a quick smile and a warm heart and the glue that held the family together. Her spirit will live on in all of those that knew her as well as those whose lives she touched without ever looking for recognition.

Predeceased by her parents and her sons Joseph and Michael Chabert. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, E. Thomas Chabert, her daughter Philomena Curran, and son J.C. Gordon Chabert.

A memorial service will be held at Rockefeller Funeral Home in Rensselaer NY on Friday, February 5th at 10AM followed by her burial in the East Greenbush Cemetery on Hayes Road. The family has asked that anyone wanting to send flowers or donations to make a donation to a non-kill animal shelter in her memory.