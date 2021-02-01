Monday, February 1, 2021
Larry E. Smitherman

Staff Report

Larry Smitherman

Larry E. Smitherman, 80, of Wildwood, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Mr. Smitherman was born June 1, 1940 in Winston-Salem, NC to David Hampton Smitherman and Para (Brown) Smitherman. He was a retired truck driver and belonged to the ESCAPEES and FMCA. Larry lived in Richmond, VA for many years and then began full-time RVing for several years settling down and living in Malibu, CA until the fires of 2018 when he moved to FL.

Survivors include his loving wife, Louise, whom he married 61 years ago next month; sons, Richard Eugene Smitherman and his wife, Winona, David Jeffrey Smitherman and his husband, Ted and Steven Scott Smitherman all of VA; sister, Carolyn Lawhon; grandchildren, Alyssa Jade Smitherman, Christopher Scott Smitherman, Richard Tucker Smitherman and Kacey Shea Drake; 5 great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, the family will plan a celebration of life in the future.

