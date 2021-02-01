Monday, February 1, 2021
48.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Lucy and Mellie keep life interesting in Village of St. James

Staff Report

Lucy the cat and Mellie the dog are”very spoiled and wonderful companions” to Sue Mason in the Village of St. James.

“Both like to cuddle and be on my lap,” she said.

Lucy the cat, left, and Mellie the dog keep life interesting in the Village of St. James

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

Related Articles

Crime

Villagers’ son can attend wedding in Mexico but told to stay away from booze

The adult son of a Villages couple has been granted permission to attend a wedding in Mexico but ordered to stay away from booze.
Read more
Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to mount in tri-county area and across Florida

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the fast-spreading virus continued to crop up across the tri-county area and the Sunshine State on Sunday.
Read more
News

The Villages 2007 Groundhog Day Tornado happened very fast and could happen again

John Shewchuk looks back on the 2007 Groundhog Day Tornado which struck very fast and could happen again.
Read more
News

Asphalt rejuvenation applications set this month at some villa units

Asphalt rejuvenation applications are scheduled to begin this month on villa roadways in Community Development Districts 1, 2 and 4.
Read more
News

Convicted sex offender relocates to home near Chula Vista Recreation Center

A convicted sex offender from Ohio has relocated to a home near Chula Vista Recreation Center.
Read more
Crime

Resident catches Summerfield man burglarizing home

A 39-year-old Summerfield man was arrested Thursday night after a resident caught him burglarizing his home.
Read more
Crime

Area residents of warned of scammers claiming to be Marion sheriff’s sergeant

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocala Police Department have received reports of scammers posing as a sheriff’s sergeant demanding money.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,563FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
48.9 ° F
49 °
48.2 °
61 %
4.8mph
90 %
Tue
53 °
Wed
55 °
Thu
64 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment