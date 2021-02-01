Lucy and Mellie keep life interesting in Village of St. James

Lucy the cat and Mellie the dog are”very spoiled and wonderful companions” to Sue Mason in the Village of St. James.
“Both like to cuddle and be on my lap,” she said.
Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don't forget to attach a photo.
